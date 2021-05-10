101,000 Chinook Fry will be released at the site of the Big Bar Landslide.

Manager of Biological Programs Micheal Crowe says this is being done to protect the population of the Upper Fraser Salmon in response to the Big Bar Landslide. He says adult fish and eggs were gathered at various sites, and the eggs were fertilized and raised over the winter.

“Those progeny of those adults that were collected last year are being released back to their home streams,” Crowe explains, “They’ll stay in these home streams for a year and return to the ocean in 2022.”

Crowe says the fish will be released at a few different points, including right at the Big Bar landslide site.

This is not the only effort to support the salmon populations in the Fraser. Recently, a ‘fish ladder‘ constructed at the Big Bar slide, which allows fish to get past the slide blocking the river.