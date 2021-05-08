Fire Departments in the Williams Lake area will be taking part in Wildfire Urban Interface Training tomorrow.

Fire Departments from Williams Lake, Quesnel, Miocene, and 150 Mile House will be participating in mock scenarios around a few different areas around Williams Lake.

The areas where training will be happening are South Lakeside, Dog Creek, Eagle View, and Fox Mountain.

Residents may notice additional fire trucks in the area on Sunday as the departments participate in the training.