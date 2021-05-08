Seven groups in Williams Lake will be receiving funding to support community-based crime prevention and remediation initiatives.

221 projects across the province will receive their share of $8.6 million through the Civil Forfeiture Crime Prevention and Remediation grant program.

“Over the past 15 years, most civil forfeiture cases have been related to drug, gang and organized crime. In turn, it’s appropriate that once again, some of the proceeds are going into gang prevention,” says Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “These annual grants support life-changing and even life-saving work through supporting the prevention of gang involvement and of gender-based violence and violence against women.”

Seven of these projects are in Williams Lake:

Native Courtworker & Counselling Association of British Columbia – Out of Court Community Support Services Initiative – $75,845

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Willams Lake/100 Mile House – In-School Mentoring Program – $30,000

Social Planning Council of Williams Lake – Communities That Care – $74,045

Canadian Mental Health Association – Cariboo Chilcotin Branch – Become the Change – $30,000

Yeqox Nilin Justice Society – Indigenous Healing Through Traditional Practices – $30,000

Carrier Chilcotin Tribal Council – Restoring the Role of Elders – $30,000

Williams Lake Community Council for Restorative Justice – Williams Lake Restorative Justice Capacity Development and Service Delivery – $24,150

Since 2017, the Crime Prevention and Remediation grant program has provided more than $33 million to help organizations throughout BC to further their crime prevention and remediation efforts.