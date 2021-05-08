Interior Health announced yesterday (May 7th) that they have administered approximately 335-thousand doses of COVID-19 vaccine as their #journey2immunity campaign continues.

Together with the First Nations Health Authority, 320,237 first doses and 16,583-second doses of vaccine have been administered throughout the Interior Region for a total of 336,820.

In the Northern Health Region 97,077 first doses and 3,133-second doses have been administered for a total of 100, 210.

“Across Interior Health hundreds of people attending their appointments at immunization clinics every day and emerging with a dose of vaccine that will protect them from serious illness or death by COVID-19,” said Interior Health President and CEO Susan Brown. “It’s uplifting to see the excitement of newly vaccinated people.”

People aged 18 and older are reminded to register for a notification telling them when it is their turn to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.