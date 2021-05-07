On April 28 the pair carried out a rare and risky rescue of an 80-pound Bulldog Terrier cross stranded on a ledge above Mimi Falls.

Media Relations Officer, Southeast District, Corporal Jesse O’Donaghey, said they were called that morning just after 11 by a friend of an elderly couple the dog belonged to that the dog had became isolated on a ledge partway down a cliff.

“This was in an area that we had to hike approximately 2 kilometers into the backcountry to reach. Our Officer did that to meet with the individuals and assess the situation and was followed a short time after by the Logan Lake Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief who happened to have some climbing and repelling gear with him. The two quickly rigged up the gear and the Fire Chief lowered himself down to the dog. With another rope they fashioned themselves a harness to put around the dog and the Officer then work to pull the canine off the ledge and back up the embankment to safety.”

O’Donaghey added that the situation was intensified even while the Officer was on the site there as the ledge was slowly starting to crumble away from below the dog’s feet and just before her rescue you could see through that ledge to portions of the canyon below. I think they got her out just in time.

Once the Officer, Fire Chief, and dog were back on safe ground, the pooch was very appreciative of her rescuers and she showed it by cuddling up with them before beginning her journey back home.