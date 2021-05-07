Two members of the Williams Lake RCMP will be running 48 miles in two days to help more kids get into sports.

Constables Dan Cohen and Fraser Bjornson will be doing a 4 by 4 by 48 this from May 28th to 30th. The two will be running 4 miles every 4 hours over the two-day span, to raise money for BC KidSport. “All the funds raised will go towards the local KidSport organization,” Cohen says, “We’re looking to get kids active and in doing so we’re going to try to be active ourselves.” The two will be doing this at Esler Fields.

KidSport is a national program designed to provide funds for kids who might not be able to play sports. “They can apply for a grant through KidSport, and then KidSport will provide them with the dues for the particular sport they’re playing,” Cohen explains.

Cohen says they will also be collecting donations for KidSport at Save-On-Foods on May 21st. “For every dollar you donate to us on May 21st we’ll do one pushup,” Cohen says “we’re looking forward to doing a lot of pushups that day.”

Donations can be made at the fundraiser’s FaceBook page.