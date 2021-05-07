Events and Marketing Coordinator, Guillermo Angel said this decision was based on the Provincial Health Officer’s continuing directive to restrict public events during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Angel said unlike last year when they had to cancel it outright because of the pandemic situation, they’re hopeful they can re-open it this time around.

“This year we are making the decision to postpone it until at least the late summer because we truly believe that there may be an opportunity for local organizations to host events in Williams Lake towards the end of the year.”

Event Hosting Grants provide stimulus and seed money to help organizations host, develop, market, and administer new events in Williams Lake.

“It’s actually a very popular grant,” Angel said, “We do get a lot of submissions, we know that there’s a need for it so we definitely want to be able to provide this grant but of course at this time with the way the current provincial health orders are we know it would be not in the best interest of all of those organizations to spend the time to collect all the documentation, create their plans, and submit for a grant that could still be canceled if things don’t change.”