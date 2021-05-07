The annual Public Works Open House will not happen in Williams Lake this year.

Director of Municipal Services Rob Warnock says the open house is usually a good opportunity for Williams Lake residents to learn about public works. “We set up the works yard with all the equipment and we have little stations set up, we bring in some of the employees at the stations,” Warnock says, “They just get to see the works yard and all the equipment and they can ask questions as to what goes on down here.”

Warnock says they still wanted to do something for the kids. The public works department set up a colouring contest, with prizes such as gift cards available.