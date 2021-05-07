This week is Mental Health Awareness Week, and Interior Health wants to offer support as they raise awareness.

Roger Parsonage, Interim Vice President of Clinical Health for Interior Health, says they want to bring awareness to mental health, and particularly the stigma around mental illness. “We know for many people the stigma associated with mental illness continues to be a significant barrier for to accessing help,” Parsonage says, “this is why it’s really important to support efforts such as Mental Health Awareness Week, which really encourages people to talk about how they’re feeling, and to show support for each other.”

“We really want to acknowledge the impact of COVID-19,” says Parsonage “We’re certainly hearing that people are experiencing more concerns related to COVID-19 and the ongoing restrictions and we really want to encourage people to reach out and ask for help”

Parsonage says there are a number of supports for those struggling with their mental health. He says anyone can seek help through their primary care provider. He says those who may need more support can call 310-MHSU which will put callers directly in touch with their local Mental Health and Substance Use centre. Crisis lines are also available to call for those struggling across Interior Health.

Parsonage says there is information available on Interior Health’s website, as well as the Bounce Back BC Website.