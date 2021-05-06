Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted woman.

Marion Louise Billy is wanted for theft, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and driving while prohibited.

Marion Louise Billy is described as a 39-year-old Indigenous female, standing 5’1″ or about 154 cm with a medium build and brown hair and eyes.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson says anyone who has information on Marion Louise Billy, or knows where she is is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Saunderson says members of the public should not try to apprehend or confront Billy.