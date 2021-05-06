The 108 Mile Heritage site has been approved for a big boost in funding from Northern Development.

The Heritage Site was approved for $300,000 through the Cultural Infrastructure for the Northern Secwepemc Cultural Society (NSCS) for the construction of the Northern Secwepemc Cultural Centre.

The NSCSC is comprised of five member bands, Canim Lake, Canoe Creek, Soda Creek, Williams Lake, and Esk’etemc, and will construct a new cultural centre and museum at 108 Mile Lake.

“Starting with a dream in 2004 and an early grant from Northern Development Initiative Trust [NDIT], the NSCS last year reached a position where all was in place to build and operate a small cultural centre and museum, except for construction financing”, NSCS Vice President Irene Gilbert says, “With a new NDIT grant for which we are extremely grateful, we hope to leverage the balance from other sources during the next few months.”

Some of the proposed project activities include site servicing and development, building construction, furniture and equipment.

The new Cultural Centre will include a welcome area, exhibit space, artifact display, and storage, multi-purpose room, kitchen and washrooms.