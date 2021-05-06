A unique way to help keep unused items out of the landfill is happening once again.

The Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society is putting on a curbside Free Your Things weekend this Saturday and Sunday.

Reusable items no longer wanted can be put at the end of your driveway with a free sign clearly visible so others can take it and re-use it.

Oliver Burger, Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society Chief Green Officer, said this year it won’t be limited to just residents of Williams Lake

“We had people asking us to do it again so we actually ran 2 last year which were super popular. Because Williams Lake had great success last year we have expanded out to Quesnel with the approval of the City for this year and hopefully maybe even for our next one in the Fall or later on, in the year we can expand to 100 Mile House. It’s all about getting people in the Cariboo area to participate and the more people that sign up the more successful it can be.”

Quesnel and Williams Lake residents can sign up by 10 tomorrow (Friday) night for the Free Your Things weekend by sending their house address with the postal code on their Facebook page which is then posted on an interactive map.

Burger said the event starts Saturday morning at 9 and ends Sunday evening at 6 and if you still have items at the end of your driveway to please bring them back into your house.

A list of what items can and cannot be part of this event can also be found on the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society Facebook page