The Cariboo saw a sharp spike in new cases of COVID-19 last week.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, there were 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the Quesnel local health region last week (April 25th to May 1st). There were only 2 the week before. With 14 new cases, Quesnel now moves into the 5.1 to 10.0 range for average daily rate per 100,000 population.

The Cariboo/Chilcotin and 100 Mile House local health regions each had an increase in new cases from two weeks ago as well. The Cariboo-Chilcotin region had 5 new cases last week, and 100 Mile House had 2, both regions still have an average daily rate per 100,000 population between 0.1 and 5.0. Both of those regions had one new case the week before.

Overall in the Cariboo’s local health regions, this accounts for 19 new cases last week, up from 4 the previous week.