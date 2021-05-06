A Williams Lake man has been arrested near Logan Lake for stealing a dump truck.

Logan Lake RCMP say they received a report on May 4th of a broken-down Ford F550 dump truck in the northbound lanes of Highway 97C from a security guard. The security guard found the situation to be suspicious, noting the dump truck had decals associating it with a garden nursery based in West Kelowna.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey says the security guard to the exceptional step to contact the business directly, determining the truck had been stolen. “Armed with a description of the suspect who walked away from the dumped stolen dump truck towards Ashcroft, Logan Lake RCMP officers located and arrested him without incident,” O’Donaghey says.

Police say they seized items considered to be break and enter tools upon the man’s arrest, which was determined to be in breach of one of his conditions of release related to an incident near Williams Lake.

The 22-year-old man from Williams Lake was later released from police custody on additional strict conditions. He faces a number of additional potential charges and is expected to make his first appearance in Merritt Law Courts on July 20th, 2021.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any dash camera footage of the dump truck or the suspect and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to call the Logan Lake RCMP at 250-523-6222.