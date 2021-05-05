(From the files of Catherine Garrett MYPGNow staff)

COVID-19 cases in British Columbia are trending downward.

Health officials report 572 new cases of COVID-19 provincewide today (Wednesday) including 13 in the Northern Health region.

In addition, yesterday’s (Tuesday) total was adjusted from 668 to 575.

This is the lowest daily case total since March 22, when 580 cases were reported.

6,877 cases are active, as B.C.’s overall total has climbed to 132,925.

Of the active cases, 481 people are being treated in hospital and 161 are in ICU.

There have been no deaths since yesterday’s update.

Meanwhile, the death toll was changed from 1597 to 1594 to reflect a data correction, said Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry in a statement.

Henry says the vaccine delivery program is expected to ramp up in the coming days.

Now that Pfizer has been approved for use in those 12 to 17, the vaccination plan will be updated to include them, she added.

“Spread the word and share your vaccine-day photos to show your friends and family that you have helped to protect them – your sons and daughters, parents and grandparents,” she said.

“Getting vaccinated when it is our turn, using our layers of protection, staying small and local, and following all of the public health measures is what will see us through this storm.”

Roughly 1.95 million doses have been administered, including about 93.7 thousand second shots.

A further 124,252 people who tested positive have recovered, roughly 94.9 percent of all cases.

The province says the number of people in isolation has not been updated due to incomplete data.

In addition, RCMP road checks will be starting tomorrow as part of B.C.’s ban on non-essential travel.

COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Road Checks will be located at:

Highway 1 in the Boston Bar area

Highway 3 in the Manning Park area

Highway 5 in the Old Toll Booth area

Highway 99 in the Lillooet area

Mounties warn people traveling for essential reasons through those areas can expect traffic delays.

Signage will be in place informing travelers of upcoming road check locations and providing safe u-turn routes should motorists determine their travel is not essential.

Commercial vehicles will not be subject to road checks, the RCMP adds.

At the road check locations, police officers will be asking for identification from drivers, documentation regarding the driver’s name and address, and the purpose for travel.

If an officer determines that a person is travelling for non-essential reasons they will be directed to leave the region.

Those refusing to do so may face fines under the Emergency Program Act.

Breakdown:

Vancouver – 118

Fraser – 362

Island – 22

Interior – 57

North – 13