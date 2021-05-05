Proposed RV Park and Campground (Photo provided by the City of Quesnel)

The Northern Development Initiative Trust has approved 300 thousand dollars for the city’s proposed RV park and campground construction on the old public works site in the Johnston Bridge Loop.

This money is on top of the almost 515 thousand dollars that the City has already received from the province, and will allow for better service sites and better washroom facilities.

It also means that the project will be 100 percent funded.

The plan is to build 13 RV Park/campsites, provide water and electrical services, pave the entrance to reduce dust and gravel, and to construct two washrooms.

The RV Park is expected to open in 2022, and is part of the city’s Waterfront Development Plan.

Quesnel is also receiving more than 144 thousand dollars to construct a bike park with rental area.

That will be located adjacent to the Arts and Recreation Centre.

Included in that project will be an experienced jump park, a beginner-friendly skills area, a rubberized strider bike area and the realignment of the existing trail, along with a fleet of rental bikes.

All of this money comes out of NDI’s Recreation Infrastructure program.