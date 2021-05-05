The Williams Lake First Nation and Williams Lake RCMP are still looking for answers in an unsolved murder from 2008.

Gerald Supernault was believed to have been last seen on August 7th or 8th and was reported missing on August 22nd, 2008. He was later found deceased near Sugar Cane reserve on October 8th, 2008. Police say they have spoken to more than 50 people in regards to the investigation.

“Today, we are collectively making the same plea,” says Corporal Ken Davies of the General Investigation Section, “this homicide needs the cooperation of the persons that have first-hand knowledge of what happened to Gerald Supernault in August of 2008.”

“It is with a heavy heart that I am here today, more than 13 years after his untimely death, pleading with those that were involved as witnesses to come forward, and help our family find some kind of closure, by bringing those involved to justice,” says Gerald’s Brother Lennard Supernault, “We understand that we will never see our dear Gerald alive in physical form again, but we can seek and have justice brought to those involved in his murder with your help as witnesses. What was taken from us due to these unfortunate circumstances has been unbearable at times. We lost a warrior, a leader, a hunter, a provider, and a protector, not only for our family but for several communities Gerald visited and resided in. Gerald has only one son, but has many nieces and nephews.”

Lennard Supernault added that his peace of mind and feeling of safety was taken away. “You rocked my very core, but you also awoke my spirit to fight for what is right”, Supernault says, “I refuse to lay down and let my brother’s murder get swept under the rug, as so often happens in First Nations communities. I have found my voice, and it is telling me it is time. Time for me to be a warrior, and for this, I must thank you. Although you took my loved one away, you have created the peaceful warrior in me. To the witness or witnesses, we know you have carried a great burden over these past 13 years after witnessing what happened to my brother Gerald. We are strongly encouraging you to find the strength needed to step forward and unburden yourself by working with our family and the Williams Lake RCMP to bring those involved to justice.”

Anyone with information regarding the murder of Gerald Supernault is urged to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.