(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

Prince George RMCP are investigating an assault that occurred last Friday night at around 10:30 pm in the College Heights area.

Police received the report from a female runner who was out for a jog in the Osgoode Drive and Gladstone Drive area.

“The victim says she was punched in the face twice by an unknown young male who came out of the woods,” explained Prince George RCMP Constable Jennifer Cooper.

She describes the attacker as:

– Approximately 16 years old

– Curly brown hair

– Red Hurley hat

Anyone with information on the attack is being asked to contact the Prince George RCMP.

Additionally, if anyone has experienced a similar incident they’re encouraged to come forward or to report to police any unrelated issues with youth in the area.