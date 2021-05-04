Six new tourism developments are coming to the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association (CCCTA).

$2.3 million is coming to the CCCTA from the province as a part of BC’s Economic Recovery Plan. CCCTA CEO Amy Thacker says six projects have been approved, including:

Great Bear Rainforest Marine Trail and Indigenous Development Project : Assist Coastal First Nations in the creation of a network of shore accessible campsites and recreation areas, and support the development of community paddling centres to develop visitor experiences like adventure guiding, wildlife viewing, eco-tourism, and Indigenous cultural experience. -$705,293

: Assist Coastal First Nations in the creation of a network of shore accessible campsites and recreation areas, and support the development of community paddling centres to develop visitor experiences like adventure guiding, wildlife viewing, eco-tourism, and Indigenous cultural experience. -$705,293 Highway 20 and Gold Rush Trail Connectivity Project : The design and construction of 12 Wi-Fi access/emergency phone kiosks along the Highway 20 Corridor and Gold Rush Trail. -$360,000

: The design and construction of 12 Wi-Fi access/emergency phone kiosks along the Highway 20 Corridor and Gold Rush Trail. -$360,000 Cariboo Outdoor Tourism Recreation Enhancement and Development Project: Enhance year-round recreation and outdoor tourism development in three key areas: construction of the Jesmond Signature Multi-Use Trail to finish an iconic mountain bike trail look from Clinton to Quesnel; construction of a timber-framed visitor warming hut/lodge and ski rental facility at Bull Mountain near Williams Lake and construction of additional low-mobility and accessible trails and amenities at the Bridge Lake Ice Caves recreation area. $719,414

Enhance year-round recreation and outdoor tourism development in three key areas: construction of the Jesmond Signature Multi-Use Trail to finish an iconic mountain bike trail look from Clinton to Quesnel; construction of a timber-framed visitor warming hut/lodge and ski rental facility at Bull Mountain near Williams Lake and construction of additional low-mobility and accessible trails and amenities at the Bridge Lake Ice Caves recreation area. $719,414 Nuxalk Carrier Grease Trail/Facility Improvements: Construction of 50km portion of the Nuxalk Carrier Grease Trail running through Tweedsmuir Provincial Park connecting Chilcotin Plateau (Anahim Lake) to the Mackenzie/Rainbow Range Cabin located in the Mackenzie Valley of Tweedsmuir Park (South). -$320,293

Construction of 50km portion of the Nuxalk Carrier Grease Trail running through Tweedsmuir Provincial Park connecting Chilcotin Plateau (Anahim Lake) to the Mackenzie/Rainbow Range Cabin located in the Mackenzie Valley of Tweedsmuir Park (South). -$320,293 Cariboo Wagon Road: Funding to support the restoration of sections of the Cariboo Wagon Road as non-motorized visitor amenities, including parking lots, signage, restrooms and Wi-Fi access. -$35,000

Funding to support the restoration of sections of the Cariboo Wagon Road as non-motorized visitor amenities, including parking lots, signage, restrooms and Wi-Fi access. -$35,000 Destination Management Tourism Data: Collaborative Regional project between the five RDMOs and the BC Regional Tourism Secretariat. -$45,000

“We’re very happy to be able to support this and to work with our rural and community partners to see investments in products, training, and upgrading that’ll be leaving a legacy for those entrepreneurs and communities for years to come,” Thacker says.

Thacker says the funding coming from the projects is specific to these projects and initiatives, but the intention is continued investments and leveraging to grow these projects.