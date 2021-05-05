The Scotia Bank in Quesnel is closed due to a positive test for COVID-19.

The bank was closed late last week and a sign on the bank door indicates that they hope to reopen on May 10th.

We reached out for an interview with the bank’s head office and were told that a representative wasn’t available for an interview.

Scotia Bank did issue the following statement.

“The health and safety of our employees and customers is our top priority. We have temporarily closed our branch at 293 Reid Street in Quesnel, as one of our employees has tested positive for COVID-19. Under guidance from public health officials, the branch is undergoing a deep cleaning and will be closed temporarily.”