More Clinton residents now have access to high-speed internet access because of a provincial program.

A project done by ABC Communications was recently completed with funding from the Connecting British Columbia Program. The last-mile wireless network completed in Clinton will serve more than 320 homes and businesses in the area.

ABC Communications received $334,100, which was half of the estimated cost of the project.

The provincial government made a $90-million contribution to the Connecting British Columbia program in September 2020. Since the project in Clinton was approved, an additional $140-million has been made available to the Connecting British Columbia Program.