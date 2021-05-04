Curbside single-family recycling bin audits will continue this week in Williams Lake.

They are being done by members of the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society in partnership with the City to determine how much contamination they may contain.

Manager of Public Works, Pat Mahood said these audits aren’t about assessing penalties to the users.

“It’s just letting the public know what’s acceptable to go in your curbside bins and there are some things that need to go to Depot and then there are some things that need to go to extended producer responsibilities like batteries and electronics, not everything that’s recyclable can go in your curbside so it’s more about education.”

Now through Thursday, and again May 17 to 20, Manager of Public Works, Pat Mahood explained what the auditors will be doing

“The auditors are going to be out there in the mornings wearing high vis and part of their role is to give some education. You might see a gold star on your bin if you’ve done really good or you might see an education card on there if maybe you need a little more education, a little more work.”

Recycle BC sets the contamination rate at 3 percent, weight to weight, and charges penalties for contamination rates above this amount.

The second round of curbside recycling audits will be performed in the Fall of 2021.