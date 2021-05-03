Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

A Covid-19 exposure has been identified at Voyageur Elementary School in Quesnel.

A letter went home to parents today from Northern Health indicating that it happened on April 22nd, 23rd and 26th.

Public Health is now working to identify any close contacts among staff or students.

Anyone identified as a close contact will be notified directly by public health and asked to isolate for 14 days from their last date of possible exposure.

If you do not receive a call from public health, your risk of exposure is considered to be very low and you are not recommended to isolate at this time.

This is the third recent exposure and fifth overall at Quesnel schools since the pandemic began.

There was on at Bouchie Lake and Kersley Elementary schools last month, and at Quesnel Junior School and McNaughton Centre last year.