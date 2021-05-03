(With files from Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

BC’s vaccine program is taking another step forward.

Residents 30 years of age and up are now able to join wait lists to receive a dose of AstraZeneca at participating pharmacies.

Previously, those only 40 and over were able to sign up for their shot at a local pharmacy.

Three pharmacies in Quesnel are taking part in the AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD COVID-19 program.

Interior Health says there are no pharmacies listed for 100 Mile House or Williams Lake.

If you wish to register, click here.

Here is the list of pharmacies in Quesnel participating in the vaccination program: