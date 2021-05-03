Interior Health is asking people to register on the provincial Get Vaccinated website.

According to Interior Health, those who register on the website will be notified when it’s their turn to schedule their immunization, and the notification will be given for both doses.

Interior Health says everyone who has already had their first dose should register if they haven’t already, as this will ensure notification is sent when it’s time for the second dose.

There are three ways to register:

Online by visiting the provincial website here or www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca

By phone: 1-833-838-2323 In person at a Service BC office listed here.

The Vaccination Clinic in 100 Mile House is being held at the Community Hall, and eligibility is still by age cohort.

In Williams Lake, the vaccination clinic is ongoing at the Thompson Rivers University Campus.