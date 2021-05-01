The Barkerville Historic Town and Park is one of many BC Cultural Groups receiving provincial funding.

The province announced funding for arts and culture organizations across BC to adapt to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Barkerville Historic Town and Park will receive $37,620 of the announced funding.

“People in the arts have used their ingenuity to find new ways to keep creating despite the pandemic,” says Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, and Sport Melanie Marks, “Artists are so vital to our social and cultural fabric. These grants are empowering artists and organizations in BC to adapt their programs so they can continue inspiring us.”

The grants were administered by the BC Arts Council, and are now fully distributed. Overall, $6.6 million has been distributed to more than 135 artists and 155 organizations throughout BC.