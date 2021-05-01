33-year-old Shawn Archer of Quesnel has his first loss as a professional boxer.

Archer was defeated by Daniel Roach by unanimous decision at Empire boxing Enterprises’ pay-per-view in Richmond last night.

With the loss, Archer moves to 1-1 in his career as a professional. His first fight was a win in Mexico. Archer’s coach. Wally Doern, says that fight ended in a thrid round TKO.

The bout between Archer and Roach was the first of 6 last night featuring exclusively Canadian boxers. The pay-per-view was dubbed: The Resurgence: East vs West.