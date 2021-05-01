Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) has listed a bus that stopped in Williams Lake as a possible COVID-19 exposure.

The BCCDC has listed an Adventure Charters bus, number unknown, that travelled from Surrey to Prince George on April 23rd.

According to the BCCDC, the bus made stops in Cache Creek and Williams Lake.