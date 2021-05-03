Category 3 open fires will be prohibited throughout the 100 Mile Forest District effective noon today (May 3rd) to prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety.

Activities that would constitute a Category 3 open fire include:

*any fires larger than two meters high by three meters wide;

*three or more concurrently burning piles no larger than two meters high by three meters wide;

*burning of one or more windrows; and

*burning of stubble or grass over an area greater than 0.2 hectares.

Anyone conducting a Category 3 open fire anywhere in the 100 Mile Forest district’s jurisdiction must extinguish any such fire by noon today, Monday, May 3, 2021.

This prohibition will remain in place until October 1,2021, or until the public is otherwise notified.

It does not ban campfires that are half-metre high by a high metre wide or smaller and does not apply to cooking stoves that use gas, propane, or briquettes.

This prohibition also does not ban Category 2 open fires.

A poster explaining the different categories of open burning is available online:

http://ow.ly/znny309kJv5