Williams Lake RCMP seeking help finding missing person
Angel Emile (Supplied by RCMP)
Williams Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.
Williams Lake RCMP received a report of a missing person on Monday, April 26th, after Angel Emile failed to check in for curfew.
Angel Emile is described as:
- Indigenous female
- 4′ 9 or 145 cm
- 90 pounds or 41 kgs
- Brown eyes
- Black, long straight hair
She was last seen wearing a 3 quarter cut green jacket, a black tank top, black leggings, brown ankle boots, and carrying a brown purse.
Anyone with information about Angel Emile or her whereabouts is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.