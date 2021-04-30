Williams Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.

Williams Lake RCMP received a report of a missing person on Monday, April 26th, after Angel Emile failed to check in for curfew.

Angel Emile is described as:

Indigenous female

4′ 9 or 145 cm

90 pounds or 41 kgs

Brown eyes

Black, long straight hair

She was last seen wearing a 3 quarter cut green jacket, a black tank top, black leggings, brown ankle boots, and carrying a brown purse.

Anyone with information about Angel Emile or her whereabouts is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.