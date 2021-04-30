Approximately 275-thousand doses of COVID-19 have been delivered in the Interior Health Region since the first dose was given on December 22, 2020.

Interior Health said they have administered 260,345 first doses and just over 14-thousand second doses of vaccines.

Susan Brown, Interior Health president, and CEO said “We have immunized more than 35 percent of people living in the Interior region and every dose brings us closer to wide-spread immunization in Interior Health. This is our biggest tool in the fight against COVID-19.”

Brown added, “I am hearing happy reports from every corner of Interior Health. In Williams Lake, for example, there is staff who have worked at nearly every immunization clinic, doing anything needed to be done, from supporting their team to easing client anxiety. I know there are countless other individuals, including employees, physicians, volunteers, and community partners who are going above and beyond, we encourage them to keep up their good work.”

In Northern Health the total number of administered first doses is 83,290 and 2,985 have been second doses.