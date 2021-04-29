(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry announced more vaccines are coming to BC, as the United States will be sending doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week.

She notes that once these arrive, they will be integrated into BC’s vaccine rollout plan.

“We will be receiving much more vaccines in the coming weeks and this process will again be sped up, in the next month we expect to receive over one million doses of the Pfizer vaccine,” added Henry.

Not only will these new vaccines contribute to the age-based immunization program, but they will also help push the workforce program forward as well.

This comes as the province saw 874 new cases of COVID-19.

Northern Health accounted for 24 of them and there were 60 new cases in Interior Health.

Meanwhile, 503 people are battling the virus in the hospital while 178 people are in ICU.

Currently, there are 13 active healthcare outbreaks in BC as the outbreak at the Patient Care Unit in Prince Rupert’s Hospital was declared over.

One more person died in BC as the provincial death toll is now 1,577.

Breakdown by region:

Northern Health +24 (7,140)

Interior Health +60 (10,894)

Vancouver Coastal +187 (31,707)

Fraser Health +574 (74,197)

Island Health +29 (4,632)