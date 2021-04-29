Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who hasn’t been seen since April 13th.

Williams Lake RCMP say they received a missing person report for Jenna Harvey on April 13th. Police say it is believed but not confirmed that she has been in contact with family and friends.

According to police, there are two outstanding arrest warrants for Harvey, which may be a factor in avoiding the RCMP.

She is believed to be with her boyfriend Carlin Gordon, who is also wanted on an arrest warrant. Police say they could possibly be camping or frequenting hotels, under assumed names, in the Williams Lake area.

Jenna Harvey is described as:

Caucasian female

30 years old

5’5 or 165 cm

126 pounds or 57 kgs

Blonde Hair

Green Eyes

Carlin Mitchell Gordon is described as:

Caucasian male

37 years old

5’11 or 180 cm

200 pounds or 91 kgs

Graying brown hair

Brown eyes

Tatoo covering much of his right shoulder

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jenna Harvey or Carlin Gordon is asked to contact either the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.