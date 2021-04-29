Update: Two dead, one seriously injured in Highway crash north of Hixon
RCMP Cruiser (Photo from BC RCMP Flickr)
(Files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)
Update: 12:30 pm
Two people have died and one person has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Hixon this morning (Thurs).
Emergency crews say a head-on collision between a car and a mid-size sport utility vehicle occurred just after 9:00.
According to RCMP, speed is believed to be a factor in the collision.
The highway remains closed in both directions and is not expected to re-open for a number of hours.
Update 10:21 AM
The Prince George RCMP and emergency crews are currently on the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 97, one mile north of Hixon.
A two-vehicle incident occurred just after 9:00 this morning (Thursday).
According to Drive BC, it occurred north of Colebank Road east.
The highway is closed in both directions and is expected to remain that way for a number of hours.
ORIGINAL STORY
The North District RCMP says a two-vehicle accident has shut down traffic on Highway 97 near Hixon.
It happened just after 9 am this morning (Thursday) and emergency crews are on the scene.
According to Drive BC, it occurred north of Colebank Road.
Motorists can expect delays.