(Files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

Update: 12:30 pm

Two people have died and one person has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Hixon this morning (Thurs).

Emergency crews say a head-on collision between a car and a mid-size sport utility vehicle occurred just after 9:00.

According to RCMP, speed is believed to be a factor in the collision.

The highway remains closed in both directions and is not expected to re-open for a number of hours.

Update 10:21 AM

The Prince George RCMP and emergency crews are currently on the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 97, one mile north of Hixon.

A two-vehicle incident occurred just after 9:00 this morning (Thursday).

According to Drive BC, it occurred north of Colebank Road east.

The highway is closed in both directions and is expected to remain that way for a number of hours.

ORIGINAL STORY

The North District RCMP says a two-vehicle accident has shut down traffic on Highway 97 near Hixon.

It happened just after 9 am this morning (Thursday) and emergency crews are on the scene.

According to Drive BC, it occurred north of Colebank Road.

Motorists can expect delays.