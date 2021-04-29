Quesnel’s Emergency Services Coordinator says he’s not worried about flooding on Baker Creek at this point.

Ron Richert says the water level has actually dropped this week.

“The creek actually dropped 8 to 10 inches over the last three or four days. You know with this rain now, and we’ve got a couple of days of rain that are forecasted and then possibly some nice weather over the weekend, could see a rise in the creek but nothing substantial.”

Richert says he had a meeting on Wednesday afternoon on the spring freshet with the BC River Forecast Centre.

He says they’re not concerned about flooding right now, but that can change.

“It’s weather dependent right in terms of what happens during the day with temperatures and also at night too, if we still get freezing temperatures at night, and obviously the rain plays a factor in this also.”

Last year at this time the trail along Baker Creek was closed to the public because of the high water.