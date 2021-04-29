The number of new cases of COVID-19 in the Cariboo went back down to single digits for the week of April 18th to 24th.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, there were just four new cases of COVID-19 in the Cariboo’s local health regions last week, after reporting 12 the week before.

Two of those new cases were in the Quesnel region, down from 5 the week before.

The Cariboo Chilcotin and 100 Mile House regions each had one new case last week. The Cariboo Chilcotin local health region had 7 new cases, and the 100 Mile House region didn’t have any the previous week.

All three of the local health regions have an average daily rate per 100,000 people of less than 5.0.