12 months probation !

That’s all a man accused of taking advantage of an elderly woman got after pleading guilty to two of the four charges against him.

41-year old Dwayne Micheal Kueber pleaded guilty to theft under $5,000 and possession or use of a stolen credit card in provincial court.

Two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000 were stayed.

All of the charges against 26-year old Drucilla Jimmie were stayed.

The charges stem from an incident back on December 8th.

Quesnel RCMP say an elderly woman was having difficulty making a deposit at a local bank ATM when an unknown couple came to her aid and assisted her with the deposit.

Police say the senior then gave them 20 dollars after they told her that they hadn’t eaten in a while, and even gave them a ride down the street because of the poor weather outside.

The couple are then accused of stealing her purse as they leaving the vehicle, and of using her bank card to withdraw 400 dollars at the ATM before she could cancel them.

RCMP say they believe that the accused watched the lady enter her PIN number when they were appearing to help her.