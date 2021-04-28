The latest COVID-19 exposure Quesnel School District was at at Bouchie Lake Elementary.

According to the Northern Health website, it happened sometime between April 20th and the 23rd.

Northern Health doesn’t say if it was a student or a teacher that was exposed.

This is the second exposure in the District this month.

The other was at Kersley Elementary between April 6th and the 8th.

There were also two last year, at Quesnel Junior School and McNaughton Centre.