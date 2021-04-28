The Janda Group’s permit for developing 82 housing units on the upper floor of Boitanio Mall has been approved by Williams Lake City Council.

“This is an exciting day for our family and our investment into our community”, said Sonny Janda of the Janda Group.

“This is a major real development of a prime piece of commercial property in our community,” Councillor Scott Nelson says, “this will simply change the look coming into our community for the better. These 82 units of housing couldn’t come at a more crucial time”

Development of the project is expected to start in May.