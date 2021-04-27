33-year old Shawn Archer will be stepping into the ring for his second pro bout in Richmond on Friday night.

Wally Doern, Coach of the 2 Rivers Boxing Club in Quesnel, says he is the first club member to enter the professional ranks.

Doern says some adjustments have been made due to COVID.

“I believe the card starts at 5-30 and it’s on pay-per-view through Empire Boxing Enterprises is the link on it. With the COVID regulations, there will be no audience except for the seconds, judges and the referee.”

Doern says Archer is 1 and 0 going into this fight.

“He did very well. (in his first fight) He had traveled to Mexico for that first match and I believe it ended in a third round TKO.”

Archer fights in the 147 pound division.

His opponent this weekend is Daniel Roach, who fights out of Toronto, but is originally from Africa.

Doern says he believes Roach has three or four professional bouts under his belt.