The final results from the 100 Mile House Economic Development Survey have been released, highlighting the lessons gathered from business responses.

Of the 414 respondents in the South Cariboo, 14% worked in the forestry sector, 13% were in professional services, 13% were in retail, and 12% were in the tourism sector.

53% of those respondents primarily serve a local customer base, 24% serve customers from outside the South Cariboo, and 10% provide international services.

41% of business responses were home-based.

“Of particular interest to the District were comments from business owners reflecting interest in training programs to help business growth and willingness to work in a co-working space,” Director of Economic Development and Planning Joanne Doddridge, “Both of these activities are specific programs and activities that the District can address through partnerships and examples from other jurisdictions”.

Doddridge added there were additional comments on the need for improved broadband throughout the region, and says the District of 100 Mile House is working with the Cariboo Regional District on projects supporting this.

The District is continuing to work towards updating the Economic Development Strategy and expects it to be completed in May.