From the files of Catherine Garrett MYPGNow.com staff)

The B.C. government is adding more than $75 million to the Circuit Breaker Business Relief Grant, bringing the amount available for hard-hit businesses to about $125 million.

The grant remains open to the 14,000 restaurants, bars, breweries, wineries, gyms and fitness facilities impacted by the March 31, provincial health officer’s orders.

The grant is now also open to the more than 5,300 hotels, motels and other short-term accommodations impacted by the April 23 emergency order to restrict travel between B.C.’s regional zones.

With this funding in place, almost 20,000 businesses can apply for relief through the Circuit Breaker Business Relief Grant.

With the increased funding, the grant will provide a total investment of $100 million to continue to support the restaurants, bars, breweries, wineries, gyms and fitness facilities impacted by the extended orders.

The grant has been clarified to include high-intensity fitness facilities that were partially or fully closed as a result.

Almost $25 million is available to the hotels, motels and other B.C. owned short-term accommodation providers affected by the recent travel restrictions.

With the increased funding, eligible businesses will receive up to $20,000 to help with expenses like employee wages, rent, maintenance and utilities.

Businesses that previously applied for, or received the grant that opened on April 12, do not need to apply again.

They will automatically receive the additional funding.

Applications will be accepted until June 4, or when the funds are disbursed.