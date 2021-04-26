This (April 26) morning just before 9, Williams Lake RCMP responded to a report of a man putting a long rifle into the trunk of a vehicle in the 600 block of Atwood Place.

The vehicle was described as a black Pontiac Grand AM and that there were several people in the car.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson said police immediately attended, located the vehicle, and arrested the driver and passengers.

In all, nine people were detained at the scene.

Saunderson said police located a rifle on the floor of the driver’s side and the driver, a 33-year-old man, was on conditions not to possess firearms.

Saunderson added in conducting a search of the vehicle, police found another rifle in the trunk, believed to be stolen.

The driver was released on an undertaking for court on June 23, 2021, in Williams Lake.

Suanderson said the investigation continues.