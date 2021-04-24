Former Williams Lake RCMP Detachment Commander Inspector Jeff Pelley is now a member of the Kamloops RCMP.

Inspector Pelley joined the Kamloops RCMP this week as Operations Officer and is responsible for overseeing General Duty and Investigative services

During the four and a half years Pelley spent as Detachment Commander, the Williams Lake RCMP engaged in numerous enforcement strategies and projects involving violent criminals, indigenous gangs, drug traffickers and prolific offenders, as well as public trust initiatives. During that time, Williams Lake has moved from the top three nationally in Canada’s Crime Severity Index down to seventh.

Pelley says he looks forward to being back in the Kamloops area, and working with the Kamloops RCMP.