The BC Wildfire Service has updated the stage of control of two wildfires in the South Cariboo.

One of the fires, near Forest Grove, was updated to ‘being held’ yesterday (Friday) according to Wildfire Information Officer Jessica Mack. She says the size of the fire has grown to just over 30 hectares, and there are 30 BC Wildfire Service personnel are on site today. Mack says ground personnel are doing danger tree assessment and falling, allowing firefighters to continue laying hose safely.

Another fire was discovered near Churn Creek Thursday, Mack says the stage of control was updated to ‘being held’ this morning (Saturday). Mack says the fire is 64 hectares in size, which is no change from yesterday. She says 27 personnel are still on-site today, as well as a helicopter and two water tenders.

Mack says the suspected cause of both fires is human activity, and both fires are under investigation.