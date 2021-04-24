File Photo - A flooded road in the Nazko area on April 30, 2018. -Photo: CRD ECO|Facebook

A 4 kilometre stretch of Nazko Road, West of Quesnel, is closed due to flooding.

Drive BC says the road is closed between Centennial Park Road and Bill Road for the stretch.

According to Drive BC, there is no detour available at this time, and an assessment is in progress.

Drive BC’s next update regarding the road is planned for Sunday morning at 8:00 AM.