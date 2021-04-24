File Photo from 2018 - "Since this photo was taken on April 30, the water has receded significantly," said the CRD EOC. -CRD EOC|Facebook

The River Forecast Centre is downgrading the Nazko River to a Flood Watch, and maintaining the Flood Watch for the San Jose River.

According to the River Forecast Centre, rates of snowmelt have decreased in the Cariboo, and snow coverage is dwindling in mid-elevations (900-1200m). The River Forecast Centre says the Nazko River has experienced a slight drop in over the past few days.

They say the San Jose River is flowing at 18 cubic metres per second, after peaking at 19.5 cubic metres per second on Tuesday.

In addition, the River Forecast Centre is maintaining the High Streamflow Advisory for the Cariboo Region, including Baker Creek, Bridge Creek, West Road River, and tributaries around Williams Lake and Quesnel.