Forest Grove Fire (C. Adams, My Cariboo Now)

BC Wildfire Service personnel are on the scene of a wildfire near Forest Grove.

Wildfire Information Officer Jessica Mack the wildfire was discovered Friday and is estimated to be 22 hectares in size.

Mack says 11 BC Wildfire Service personnel are on-site, as well as two helicopters and air tankers.

Mack says additional personnel and heavy equipment are en route to assist.