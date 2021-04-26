Right now one home and one business have been evacuated in two separate areas of Quesnel, and several other properties remain on evacuation alert.

Emergency Services Coordinator Ron Richert has the latest…

“The geotechs are continuing the assessments and we are just monitoring any land movement at this time, and we’re going to keep all the alerts on until we feel comfortable that they can be taken off.”

Richert says the Dragon Hill Road area, including Dragon Creek, is one area of concern.

“We had to evacuate one business up there, one building, and then we put the rest of the buildings there just on evacuation alert. On Thursday, they were just shutting down the services there, like the hydro, the water and the sewer to that building that was evacuated. (Marshall Veterinary Clinic)

Richert says the other area of concern is Panorama Ridge.

“Panarama Ridge is up in the Red Bluff area, but the Panarama Ridge Road is in the city zone. There was obviously an evacuation alert on Panarama Ridge and one of the homes had an evacuation order.

Richert says four home are on evacuation alert.

“He says while it is not included in the state of local emergency, they are also keeping an eye on the slide in behind Carson School.

He says there has definitely been more land movement in the Quesnel area this year than normal.