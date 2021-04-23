Still no sign of a missing person in Quesnel.

RCMP Sergeant Richard Weseen says they took to the air today to look for 27-year old Sidney Boyd…

“Today we have our air services, our RCMP helicopter, conducting some aerial searches in some wooded areas around the Quesnel area. Sidney Boyd hasn’t been seen since April 5th, and we’re just continuing to search some areas of interest where people gather.”

Weseen says they use a number of different techniques when looking for missing people.

” If we did have a last area where he was seen, we would use air services, our police dog services, and patrols. We’re actively searching, we’re interviewing all of his friends, associates, family, in attempts to locate Mr. Boyd.”

Boyd is described as an indigenous male, who is five feet 10 inches tall, weighs around 170 pounds and has short black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP.